NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is against New York City’s congestion pricing plan, saying small business owners are scared of the potential impact it could have on their stores.
Watch the full interview in the video player.
by: Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
by: Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is against New York City’s congestion pricing plan, saying small business owners are scared of the potential impact it could have on their stores.
Watch the full interview in the video player.