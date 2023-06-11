NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Thick, smoky air from Canadian wildfires made for days of misery across the tri-state area this week.

The conditions sent asthma sufferers to hospitals, delayed flights, postponed ballgames, and canceled outdoor activities at schools. New York City public schools even switched to remote learning on Friday.

As unnerving as it was for millions of people on the East Coast, it’s a reminder of what other places experience more regularly. And scientists say it’s a wake-up call about the future.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined PIX on Politics to discuss the situation and more.

Watch the video player above for the second part of Murphy’s chat with PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino.