NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the cause of the LIRR derailment is still under investigation, but it does not appear the incident was due to operator error.

“That seems very improbable but we have to let the professionals do their investigation,” Lieber said on PIX on Politics Sunday.

The MTA boss also addressed the fare hikes that go into effect Aug. 20. Lieber said the increases could have been much higher if Gov. Kathy Hochul had not stepped in to help with the MTA budget.

