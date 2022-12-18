NEW YORK (PIX11) — When Mayor Eric Adams took office this year, New York City was dealing with the pandemic, monkeypox, and subway crime.

During his tenure, the mayor faced another crisis when the asylum seekers were being bused to the city. And he has recently faced some criticism for his mental health initiative that involuntarily hospitalizes people with mental health issues.

“You’re seeing a city that’s not coming back, New York City is back,” the mayor said.

Adams joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to reflect on his first year in office and what he sees for New York City moving forward.

Watch the three-part interview in the attached videos.