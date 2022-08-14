NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has a moral and legal obligation to house the migrants being bused in from Texas, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“That is what we have done and what we will continue to do,” Adams said.

As the buses continue to arrive in Manhattan, the city shelters have been overwhelmed. Adams said 11 emergency shelter locations have been opened.

The mayor attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for targeting NYC and admonished Abbott for sending the migrants on 45-hour bus rides without water and supplies.

“Why has he targeted New York City? Why has he turned this into a political statement instead of a personal statement for people who are seeking assistance,” Adams said.

The mayor joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the migrants, polio, and more.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.