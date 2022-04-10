NEW YORK (PIX11) — It has definitely been a busy 100 days in office for Mayor Eric Adams.

During his first day in office, a police officer sleeping in his precinct’s parking lot was shot dead. After 99 days, gun violence still remains in the city, with one of the latest shootings taking the life of a 16-year-old girl.

The start of the year also saw the rollout of Adams’ subway safety plan, which aims to provide aid to people experiencing homelessness and suffering mental illness. His administration is continuing its efforts, extending initiatives to provide housing for unhoused New Yorkers.

Adams also lifted several COVID mandates, faced criticism on his recent appointments and started a campaign against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, among others, so far this year.

He joined PIX11 News to talk about his term so far and what he plans for the months to come.

