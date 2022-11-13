NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been criticized by politicians from both sides of the aisle on bail reform, but Bragg defends his position on the hot-button policy.

Bragg said he will follow the data when it comes to bail reform and is confident New York voters support him.

“They know we’re doing the work,” he said. “They know I get it. We have real issues to work on.”

Bragg joined PIX on Politics Sunday to address crime and the case against Former Donald Trump.