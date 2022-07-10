NEW YORK (PIX11)– Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched the new Special Victims Division this summer to help survivors of sensitive crimes.

The unit within the district attorney’s office will focus on sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse cases. It will include full-time Assistant D.A.s, as well as investigators, analysts, and social workers who will work exclusively on the cases.

“There’s no more important issue facing Manhattan and New York,” Bragg said. “We wanted to focus on survivors.”

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg will be the chief of the Special Victims Division and said she wants to assure that “sexual assault survivors are heard and feel emotionally supported.”

Bragg and Blumberg joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the new department.

