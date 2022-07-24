NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City, the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, needs to show more urgency in addressing the health crisis, according to a local lawmaker.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said it’s frustrating seeing the city making the same mistakes with monkeypox as it did with COVID-19 two years ago, like the shortage of vaccines and testing capacity.

The politician suggested a pre-registration list for vaccine appointments.

“We want to make sure we address this now before it really gets out of hand,” Levine said.

Levine joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the monkeypox situation in New York.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.