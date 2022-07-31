NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do the evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society.

The number of informal evictions is actually triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid.

Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants in homes and curbs unfair rent hikes. The lawyer said Gov. Kathy Hochul should be doing more to address the crisis. calls it a “code of conduct”, she calls out Gov. Hochul

“We’re sad she’s not being a leader on a leading cause of inflation – rents,” Goldiner said of Hochul.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.