NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, said she juggles a lot of roles in the administration, but the most important one is that she’s not afraid to tell Adams the truth.

Adams wants to hear the truth, even if he doesn’t like it, she said.

Lewis-Martin broke down her new role on PIX on Politics Sunday morning.

Watch the full interview in the video player.