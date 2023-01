NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is not opposed to reducing pollution, but the MTA’s congestion pricing plan adversely impacts Garden State commuters, he said.

The governor said the toll for drivers on the George Washington Bridge is egregious and wants to wait until the state gets two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.

Murphy also talked about Rep. George Santos’ scandal and the recession on PIX on Politics on Sunday morning. Watch the full interview in the video player.