NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after taking office after the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to change the culture in Albany.

In the first few months of her tenure, the governor brought in a whole new administration driven by women in power and reinforced the message that harassment would not be tolerated. She also changed the training programs, resources for people who have been harassed, and the ethics operations so the oversight is more independent, she said.

“We have changed the culture,” Hochul said. “I knew when I took office a year ago that people needed to have their faith in the government restored. They need to know there was leadership focused on their needs and focused on getting things done.”

This November, Hochul will be seeking to be voted in by New Yorkers in the general election. She will face Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Hochul joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the monkeypox, congestion pricing, the budget, bail reform, guns, and more.

Watch the two-part interview in the above videos..