NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman-elect George Santos flipped New York’s 3rd Congressional District from blue to red and said he is looking forward to working with Democrats on “common sense policy.”

After redistricting, NY-3 now includes a small slice of eastern Queens and all of northern Nassau County including communities like Glen Cove, Syosset and Westbury. Republicans were very successful in Long Island in last week’s election. Santos said the key to the GOP victories was in the messaging.

“We just spoke directly to the people about how we felt and it resonated,” he said.

Santos joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss his big win. Watch the full interview in the video player above.