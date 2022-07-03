NEW YORK (PIX11)– Every Town for Gun Safety, a gun-control organization based in New York City, led the charge when it came to combating gun violence in the country.

The gun safety group was at rallies on Capitol Hill and supported key legislators across the country to help secure new gun legislation. As a result, the organization helped lawmakers pass the first federal gun legislation in nearly three decades. The Safer Community Act expands background checks and cracks down on gun trafficking.

“It’s truly historic,” said Every Town Senior Director Michael-Sean Spence. “This is a huge moment for the gun violence prevention movement.”

Spence joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the new legislation.

