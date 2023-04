NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s new garbage rules that recently went into effect are aimed at reducing the city’s rat problem, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

About 24 million pounds of trash sit on the street for 16 hours every day in New York City, and one-third of it is food the rodents feast on, Tisch said. The new rules will curb how long garbage is on the curb.

