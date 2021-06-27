On the record with Curtis Sliwa: GOP candidate for NYC mayor talks chances of victory

NEW YORK — Hot off his primary victory, Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa is hitting the campaign trail once again. This time, he’s got his eye on undecided independent voters.

Sliwa joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino for a one-on-one interview Sunday to discuss his campaign strategy heading into the November general election.

Votes in the crowded field of Democratic candidates for mayor are still being counted, so it remains unclear who Sliwa will face off against on Nov. 2, however, the self-proclaimed “compassionate Republican populist” said he’s more focused on wooing young independent voters.

Sliwa also vowed to be tough on criminals and advocated for no-kill animal shelters in New York City. 

He’s also in favor of qualified immunity for police officers. Watch the full interview for more on that and what Sliwa thinks his chances are for winning the mayor’s race in a heavily Democratic city.

