NEW YORK (PIX11)– Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said the recent Supreme Court decisions on guns and abortion are the topics she often hears about on the campaign trail.

Rivera, who is one of the many Democratic candidates running in New York’s 10th Congressional District, said the area has recently seen a spike in crime and shootings. The SCOTUS ruling to limit restrictions on having a handgun in public undermines public safety, she said.

“This ruling is going to put more guns on the streets,” Rivera said.

The politician also blasted the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying that taking away bodily autonomy was a “shameless, deliberate attack on a basic human right.”

Rivera joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court rulings.

