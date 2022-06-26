NEW YORK (PIX11) – Bronx Councilmember Pierina Sanchez condemned the recent vote to hike rent for New York’s regulated apartments, calling it “completely unconscionable.”

This week, the Rent Guidelines Board decided tenants living in a rent-stabilized unit can expect their rent to increase by 3.25% for a 1-year lease and 5% on 2-year leases.

It’s the steepest increase in a decade, Sanchez said, adding many of her constituents are already struggling with basic living costs.

“We have to continue to fight for more subsidies for those lowest-income housing,” she said.

Sanchez joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the rent hike.

