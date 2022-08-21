NEW YORK (PIX11)— Local politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are uniting against the MTA’s recent congestion pricing plan that could charge drivers an extra $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, are teaming up to push back against the additional tolls. Drivers could be charged from $9 to $23 for travel during peak hours and from $7 to $17 for off-peak hours, according to the MTA.

“Right now people are very uncomfortable riding our subway system,” Malliotakis said. “If you want to improve ridership we should get our subway system back on track and make it safe, not hammer people over the head to pay an additional toll to fill the MTA black holes.”

Both politicians are encouraging their constituents to voice their concerns at the upcoming local hearings. Many hardworking families who have no choice but to drive into New York City will be affected by the proposed plan, Gottheimer said.

“I think this is not going through and everyone in New York and New Jersey should be exempt. If they want to charge someone from Mississippi coming through..have at it,” he said.

The politicians joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss congestion pricing.

