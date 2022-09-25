NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman Pat Ryan was sworn in last week after winning New York’s 19th Congressional District and has already hit the ground running.

The politician has introduced his first bill, the Protecting Reproductive Freedom Act, which centers on a woman’s right to abortion medication. Reproductive rights and protecting choice were some of the key parts of his campaign, Ryan said.

“It ensures every American has access to medication (to have an abortion),” Ryan said.

The congressman joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss abortion, inflation, and immigration.

