NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman Mondaire Jones is one of the many candidates in the race for the New York-10 Congressional District seat. However, he is the only member of Congress among the candidates.

Jones, who represents Westchester, said this race is important because New York needs to elect a Democrat that will fight tooth and nail for them.

“I’m the only person in this democratic primary who has been delivering federal relief for the constituents that comprise this beautifully diverse district,” Jones said.

The politician joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss public schools, affordable housing, infrastructure healthcare, and the funding he’s worked to get to those areas.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.