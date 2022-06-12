NEW YORK (PIX11)- Congressional candidate Suraj Patel is running for office in New York for the third time, and hopes democrats can beat republicans on major issues, like gun control and reproductive rights.

“We’ve lost every major battle to these republicans,” said Patel, adding democrats are losing key battles on immigration and climate change as well. “We may have defeated Trump, but we all know Trumpism is on the rise.”

Patel, who is running in New York’s 12th Congressional District, said New Yorkers are facing key issues like increasing rents and a rise in crime. He is also in favor of congestion pricing, he said. The district represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Patel joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the congressional race.

