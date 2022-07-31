NEW YORK (PIX11) — Elizabeth Holtzman is looking to make a comeback.

The former congresswoman is one of the candidates in the crowded field running for New York’s 10th Congressional District. Holtzman said she wants to reenter politics because these are scary times.

“Not time for on-the-job training, it’s time for someone with the know-how, the guts, and the skill and experience and the record to prove that they can take on the dangerous forces that are facing us,” Holtzman said.

Those forces are the Supreme Court which can threaten to take away anyone’s rights after it overturned Roe v. Wade and the former president who is threatening our democracy, she said.

Holtzman joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the congressional race, her strong political record, and her concrete ideas on climate change.

