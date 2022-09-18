NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was one of many local politicians who recently toured Rikers Island and said there are several issues, like inmate deaths, left to address at the troubled jail facility.

During the unplanned visit, Lander said he specifically asked jail officials about suicide watch and was told it was being addressed. But he was not told that during the tour an inmate had attempted suicide.

“It’s not under control in any way,” Lander said.

A Rikers detainee hung himself Wednesday, about a month after a prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at the jail, officials said.

Laner joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the staffing issues at the jail and hinted at a possible federal takeover.

