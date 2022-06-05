NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York passed sweeping new legislation to tighten gun control in the wake of several mass shootings.

The legislation bars anyone under 21 years old from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. Those who are of age are also now required to first obtain a license. Aside from that, new guns should be able to micro stamp serial numbers on shell casings to make it easier for law enforcement to track gun owners.

New York Sen. Brad Hoylman joined PIX on Politics to elaborate on what should be done next to avoid mass shootings like those in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

“We need federal action to complement New York’s tough gun laws,” Hoylman said.

Hoylman also discussed the upcoming New York primaries. Watch the video player above for the full interview.