NEW YORK (PIX11) — State lawmakers stepped on the gas this week to finalize a deal that both expands and extends New York City’s speed camera ticketing program.

The move would keep the program running for three years and allow the cameras to operate 24/7. PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino sat down with state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who is leading the charge on the issue. Watch the video player above for the full interview.