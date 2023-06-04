NEW YORK (PIX11) – Back in January, Mayor Eric Adams appointed Jessica Katz as New York City’s first chief housing officer.

But next month, she’ll be stepping down.

Katz hasn’t shared why, but the decision comes as the city’s housing crisis remains front-and-center, with migrants overwhelming homeless shelters and the city scrambling to find housing for asylum seekers.

In recent weeks, both the mayor and City Council have taken steps they hope will help, including re-examining the city’s right-to-shelter law and passing housing voucher reforms.

But with Katz on the way out, future housing initiatives will now be handled by Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, who will also continue overseeing economic and workforce development.

On Sunday, Torres-Springer joined PIX on Politics to discuss her new, expanded role. Watch the video player for the full interview.