NEW YORK (PIX11) – Earlier this week, another fire caused by an exploding e-bike battery claimed the lives of four New Yorkers.

The fire started just after midnight Tuesday at an e-bike shop on the Lower East Side. It spread quickly to the apartments above.

Four people were killed and two more were critically injured. Dozens of others were displaced by the damage.

About halfway through 2023, the FDNY reports at least 108 fires have been caused by exploding e-bike batteries, resulting in 13 deaths. By comparison, there were just two e-bike fire deaths reported in the first half of 2022.

The store that went up in flames on Tuesday had been fined several times for unsafe storage and charging of lithium-ion batteries.

A few months ago, city lawmakers enacted new e-bike regulations, but many say more needs to be done.

City Councilman Chris Marte, who represents part of the Lower East Side, joined PIX on Politics to talk about e-bike safety. Watch the video player for the full interview.