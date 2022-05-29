NEW YORK (PIX11) — The race in New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District is heating up.

The district includes neighborhoods in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The list of contenders quickly grew after the new congressional maps were finalized earlier in May.

One of those candidates is Bill de Blasio. He joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to talk about his campaign and more.

A PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll found New York City’s former mayor may have an uphill battle convincing voters he’s the right choice.

Of those polled in District 10, 77% of voters remain undecided. Among those who have a preference, Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently represents the Hudson Valley, leads the race with 7% of the vote. De Blasio is at 6% and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou is at 5%.

When asked about the poll results, the former mayor acknowledged that he made some mistakes while in office but added that he’s focused on the future, not the past.

“I will go humbly. I am proud of the things we did but I also made mistakes and I’ve tried to acknowledge those mistakes openly. I believe that was yesterday and people are looking at today and tomorrow,” he said.

De Blasio said he’s ready to “earn every vote” in District 10.

