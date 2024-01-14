NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Emergency Management Department Commissioner Zach Iscol says the Adams Administration is in a “world of choosing between bad options” in response to the recent move to temporarily evacuate Floyd Bennett Field ahead of Tuesday’s heavy rain storm.

Students at James Madison High School in Brooklyn went remote for one day out of an abundance of caution. The commissioner said the school will likely not be used in that way again.

Regarding the newly implemented 60-day deadline for migrant families to move out of shelters, Iscol says, “having a deadline, it enables more effective case management.”

Iscol, like so many others in the Adams Administration, once again called on the federal government to help with the crisis, adding, “nobody has done more in this crisis than the city of New York”

