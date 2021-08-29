NYC school reopening: Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter to testify at oversight hearing, councilman says

NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter has agreed to testify at the City Council’s Sept. 1 oversight hearing on the Department of Education’s school reopening plans, according to Councilman Mark Treyger.

Treyger, who is the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Education, broke the news on PIX on Politics, which airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on PIX11.

NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior health team have also been asked to testify, Treyger said.

“We’re awaiting confirmation, although I am being told that it’s very likely that the city’s top public health experts will be at the hearing,” Treygor said.

Porter will be questioned on the lack of a centralized remote option for families, according to Treygor.

“Particularly when more than half of our student body is not of vaccination age in New York City and even kids who are 12 to 17 – a considerable amount – still have not received the vaccine. I know that they’re going all out on a major push. But again, this delta variant is serious, it does impact children, and we need to be mindful of that fact,” Treygor said.

The hearing will take place less than two weeks before NYC public school students head back to class on Sept. 13.

De Blasio has repeatedly said there will not be a remote option for students. However, on Thursday, Porter said that while immunocompromised students will not receive remote learning, they will be given the option of having a licensed instructor teach them at home, or have individual or small group instruction online.

President of the United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew said Friday remote learning was still an option for some, but not like how it was last year for the majority of students.

Mulgrew also criticized the mayor, who has said remote learning is off the table.

“It’s just not realistic,” he said.