NEW YORK (PIX11) – A special report was issued by the federal monitor overseeing the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City.

The report alleged the city’s Department of Correction is hiding information about deadly incidents, downplaying officers’ lethal use of force, and neglecting to provide emergency medical care.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined PIX on Politics on Sunday to discuss the report and more.

