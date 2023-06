NEW YORK (PIX11 – Millions of New Yorkers could soon face partial beach closures this summer and limited access to pools when they open in just a few weeks.

That’s because New York City is dealing with its worst lifeguard shortage on record.

New York City Parks Commissioner Susan Donoghue joined PIX on Politics to discuss what the city is doing to bring more lifeguards on board. Watch the video player for the full interview.