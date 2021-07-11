NYC mayoral elections: Race heats up after Adams wins Democratic nomination

NEW YORK — The race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio is heating up after Eric Adams won the Democratic primary earlier this week.

Adams will face off against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and any other third-party candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, and Sliwa wasted no time in taking a jab at his opponent.

Sliwa tweeted shortly after Adams won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

“It appears the #NYC #Mayor race will be Curtis Sliwa vs. Eric Adams this November. The choice couldn’t be more clear. I will deliver real improvements to our city, while Eric Adams will deliver corruption and de Blasio policies,” he tweeted.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry has more on the race for New York City mayor.