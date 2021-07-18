PIX on Politics panel: Is the NYC mayoral election over?

NEW YORK — The general election isn’t until November, however, some prominent Democrats in New York are already announcing Eric Adams the winner of the city’s mayoral race — much to the chagrin of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

But with fundraising and voter rolls on Adams’ side, many question: Has the New York City mayoral election already been won?

This week’s PIX on Politics panel — featuring host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporter Henry Rosoff, New York Post city hall bureau chief Julia Marsh, and Gotham Gazette executive editor Ben Max — explain why the race isn’t over just yet.

Plus they’ll take a deeper dive into the complex relationships between Adams, current Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.