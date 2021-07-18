PIX on Politics panel: Is the NYC mayoral election over? Plus, dive into Adams, de Blasio, Cuomo relationships

PIX on Politics

by: , Veronica Kennedy,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The general election isn’t until November, however, some prominent Democrats in New York are already announcing Eric Adams the winner of the city’s mayoral race — much to the chagrin of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

But with fundraising and voter rolls on Adams’ side, many question: Has the New York City mayoral election already been won? 

This week’s PIX on Politics panel — featuring host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporter Henry Rosoff, New York Post city hall bureau chief Julia Marsh, and Gotham Gazette executive editor Ben Max — explain why the race isn’t over just yet.

Plus they’ll take a deeper dive into the complex relationships between Adams, current Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

PIX on Politics panel: Is the NYC mayoral election over?

NYC mayor's race: Adams, Sliwa talk homeless outreach

NYC shootings: Cuomo aims to combat crime with 4,000 jobs for at-risk youth

‘We’re going to run this city!’ Majority of NYC city council likely to be women

Adams talks guns at White House, to Sliwa's chagrin

Adams, Bragg speak at NAN event with Sharpton

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics panel: Is the NYC mayoral election over?

Congressman Ritchie Torres on NYC shootings: ‘Abandon’ defund police movement, invest in social infrastructure

NYC mayoral elections: Race heats up after Adams wins Democratic nomination

Manhattan DA candidate Alvin Bragg 'very equipped' to handle Trump case

How to make NYers feel safe amid shootings? 'Cops on every corner,' former NYPD chief says

Troubled NYC elections board set to publish more mayoral primary results

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter