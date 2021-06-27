PIX on Politics Panel: NYC mayor primary results still being tabulated, but Adams has the edge

NEW YORK — The results of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor are still being tabulated, but several key candidates have emerged from the crowded field of hopefuls.

Eric Adams has taken a lead over Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia, but 123,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino and PIX11 political reporter Henry Rosoff were joined by City & State reporter Jeff Coltin and political commentator Tara Dowdell on Sunday to discuss the potential outcome of the Democratic race as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa’s chances of victory in the November general election.