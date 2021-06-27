PIX on Politics Panel: NYC mayor primary results still being tabulated, but Adams has the edge

PIX on Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Race for NYC Mayor

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Democratic Mayoral Forum

Republican Mayoral Debate

PIX11 Mayoral Debate

Ranked choice voting explained

NEW YORK — The results of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor are still being tabulated, but several key candidates have emerged from the crowded field of hopefuls.

Eric Adams has taken a lead over Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia, but 123,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino and PIX11 political reporter Henry Rosoff were joined by City & State reporter Jeff Coltin and political commentator Tara Dowdell on Sunday to discuss the potential outcome of the Democratic race as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa’s chances of victory in the November general election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

On the record with Curtis Sliwa: GOP candidate for NYC mayor talks chances of victory

PIX on Politics Panel: Primary results in NYC mayoral race

When will we know more election results in NYC?

Meet a new wave of progressive leaders in NYC

Manhattan DA frontrunner Alvin Bragg on crime, prosecution choices, Trump investigation

NYC mayor's race: Kathryn Garcia talks preliminary results, rent increases, possible Cabinet picks

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter