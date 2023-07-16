NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said the air quality is difficult and complex to predict. Officials did not expect the air quality to reach unhealthy levels.
Watch the full interview in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said the air quality is difficult and complex to predict. Officials did not expect the air quality to reach unhealthy levels.
Watch the full interview in the video player.