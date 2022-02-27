NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues to face criticism, even from within the Democratic Party, over a recent appointment.

This past week, Adams named Bronx pastor Fernando Cabrera his senior faith advisor. Many City Council members, as well as New Yorkers, took issue with the appointment because of Cabrera’s past comments praising Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ policies.

Cabrera issued an apology for his statements and Adams said he stands behind his decision to appoint him to the position.

However, the City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus is not on board with the decision. City Councilmember Crystal Hudson joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to discuss the controversy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.