NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Councilman Keith Powers is sponsoring a bill that focuses on indoor air quality in schools, city buildings, businesses, and residential buildings.
Watch the full interview in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Councilman Keith Powers is sponsoring a bill that focuses on indoor air quality in schools, city buildings, businesses, and residential buildings.
Watch the full interview in the video player.