NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, said New York City should not be responsible for housing all the migrants based on the right to shelter laws in the state. The laws do not apply to migrants, based on a recent court ruling on Staten Island.

“That has been our argument for day one,” Lewis-Martin said about the ruling.

There are approximately 9,500 Venezuelan asylum seekers aged 18 and over in the city who would be eligible for work authorization under the new TPS (Temporary Protected Status) rules, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

City officials are working to get more exact numbers in preparation for the federal government’s forthcoming rule implementation.

