NEW YORK (PIX11) — Political analyst Basil Smikle believes New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has a ‘great shot’ at becoming the House Democratic Leader after longtime leader Nancy Pelosi announced this week she was stepping down.

Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn and Queens, announced his candidacy Friday, still has to campaign for the spot, Smikle said.

“It’s almost his to lose,” the analyst said.

Smikle joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the new opening.

