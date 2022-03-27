NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law have been met with criticism by legislators and advocates.

Hochul’s 10-point plan includes changes such as allowing police to arrest people for minor repeat offenses, expanding the list of crimes eligible for bail and giving judges more discretion to order bail.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin joined PIX11 Morning News in studio Sunday to talk about the bail reform issue, budget negotiations, and more.

