NEW YORK — Following a New York attorney general report detailing findings of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo against 11 women, a New York assemblyman said on Sunday it’s not a matter of if the governor is impeached, but how.

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim told PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino state lawmakers are “fully dedicated” to filing articles of impeachment against Cuomo.

He urged the governor to resign, although he also said he doesn’t expect Cuomo to do so. The governor and his attorneys have denied the findings outline in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation.

“We are no longer discussing when to impeach, we are discussing how to impeach,” Kim said, referencing whether lawmakers will include allegations surrounding COVID deaths in nursing homes and the alleged use of state resources to produce and promote his book on the pandemic.

So how long will it take? Kim said the timeline on impeachment and a trial could be between one to three months.

While lawmakers hash out the details, Kim said enablers in Cuomo’s inner circle, including Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, should resign.