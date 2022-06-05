NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 70% of voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District are undecided on who they want to be their next representative.

In an already competitive pool of candidates, trial lawyer Dan Goldman, who served as the lead counsel in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, is throwing his hat in the ring.

Goldman joined PIX on Politics to talk about what made him want to run for office.

“This is my home, and I sense myself … with what so many in the district are concerned about, guns and public safety,” Goldman said, stating he lived in the district for over 15 years. “That’s an area I have a lot of experience with, and so I’m eager to get back on the front lines.”

He talked about the need to pressure the federal government to address gun violence, among other causes. Watch the video player above for the full interview.