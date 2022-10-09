ITHACHA, NY (PIX11) — New York’s 19th Congressional district, spanning from the Hudson Valley westward across the state, may serve an early indication of which party will control the House.

New York’s redistricting mess is on display and it is shaping up as one of the most competitive races in the entire country. Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess county executive, was hoping to Congressman Molinaro by now, but he lost a special election over the summer to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado, who is now lieutenant governor.

That race was widely seen as a referendum on Republican opposition abortion access. Molinaro says he supports a woman’s right to chose with “thoughtful limitations” on late term abortions.

“I care deeply for the women who have to make a very challenging decision, and frankly it should not be politicized,” he’s said. “I do not support a national ban, nor do I believe Congress should act and I would not support a national ban.”

But Molinaro, who also ran for governor against the now disgraced former Andrew Cuomo in 2018, has put his main focus on the economy and inflation.

“The issue that I have seen with this president, and Democrats in Washington, is they are very quick to spend money without making sure it is getting to the people who need it the most and the reckless spending they have adopted, trillions of dollars has resulted in a higher cost for citizens and weakening American energy independence,” he said.

Molinaro will be making at pitch in a newly drawn 19th congressional district, which now stretches from the Hudson Valley though the Catskills west to communities including Binghamton and Ithaca.

Democratic opponent Josh Riley has also been busy campaigning, while also keeping tabs on his 2-year-old-son. Riley, the son of a blue collar family from Endicott, just outside Binghamton, is a Harvard-trained lawyer. He’s no stranger to politics or Washington, having spent much of his career working for Democrats or Democratic-led committees and causes.

“I get the question a lot in this campaign: ‘is it about abortion or is it about the economy?’ I say yes. This is about jobs and justice in upstate New York.”

It’s a familiar refrain from Riley. To put it plainly, he’s trying to make the case that he and his Democratic colleagues can grow the economy without making inflation worse— and that Democrats are on the right side of history when in comes to preserving democratic values, when it comes to climate change and, most poignantly, abortion.

“Abortion is health care, and women’s health care decisions are women’s health care decisions,” he said. “Nobody else’s. Not politicians, not the government, not my opponent. They are women’s health care decisions to be made between a woman and her doctor and nobody else.”

The Cook Political Report rates this district as a true tossup.