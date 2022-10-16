NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’re facing off again.

Democrat Max Rose joined Sunday’s PIX on Politics to discuss his rematch with incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Malliotakis holds a lead in a recent poll from Spectrum News. Rose said he’s not focused on the polls. While the district leans conservative, Rose said he feels confident in his chances.

“What this district is, down to its core, is a district filled with people who’ve dedicated their life to service,” he said.

Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of southwest Brooklyn. While the candidates are the same, the district is slightly different after maps were redrawn. The district will still include all of Staten Island, but its Brooklyn boundaries have shifted, creeping further north, but not as far to the east.

Rose, an Army combat veteran, won the district in 2018. He defeated Republican incumbent Dan Donovan, but lost his 2020 re-election race against Malliotakis.