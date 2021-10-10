NEW YORK — As more workers return to New York City, the MTA has been gearing up for an influx of commuters on railroads, subways and buses — but safety remains a concern.

Earlier this week, a woman was shoved into an oncoming train and a man was shot in the leg at the Times Square subway station just hours apart, according to police. The incidents are among several recent high-profile transit crimes that have commuters on edge.

Acting chair and CEO of the MTA, Janno Lieber, joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday for a two-part interview to discuss safety concerns, increasing ridership, system infrastructure projects, congestion pricing and more.

“Our statistics show, demonstratively, that it is safer in the subway than it is in almost anywhere in New York. The numbers are very low and they have been getting lower in recent months,” Lieber said. “One of the things that we are asking the city government to do, because the city is really responsible for the issue of homelessness and especially providing mental health services to people who need it, is that they have more outreach workers [in the subway system.]”

Lieber said the state-run MTA has been supplementing this effort by collecting data on where people who are homeless and in need of services are located within the subway system.

“We want everybody to feel safe. It’s really important, and we’re going to work hard to make sure that comes across,” he said. “Our relationship with the city has improved significantly, especially with the NYPD.”

The police department recently deployed an additional 1,100 NYPD officers to the subway system, including stationing uniformed cops on platforms and on trains.

