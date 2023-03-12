NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said the recent decline in subway crime can be attributed to the increased patrols at the subway stations.

In February, overall subway crime was down 19.4% and major subway crime was down by around 9%. Since October, there have been around 1,200 additional cops patrolling the platforms, the chief said.

“It’s so much to do with the investment in police officer presence in the subway system,” Kemper said.

