Manhattan DA candidate Alvin Bragg ‘very equipped’ to handle Trump case

NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg was poised on Sunday to become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

The former top deputy to New York’s attorney general leads the primary race with 33.9% of Democratic votes and 84% of precincts reporting. His closest opponent in the race, former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded more than a week ago.

The final results in the June 22 primary were expected to be released by the beleaguered city Board of Elections this coming week.

If Bragg wins, he would face off against Republican candidate Thomas Kenniff in the Nov. 2 general election. With Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in Manhattan, Bragg is heavily favored to win in November.

Bragg joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to talk about what his priorities would be as Manhattan district attorney, including his position on incarceration, working with the NYPD, and potentially taking over the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in New York.

The Trump Organization faces a 15-count indictment brought by current Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is retiring at the end of this year.

“I can’t say much about the substance of the case, but what I can say is that I have a history of doing complex white collar cases, tax fraud cases, public corruption cases, so I feel very equipped to handle that matter going forward,” Bragg told PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino.

Watch the full interview in the video above to learn more about Bragg’s life growing up in Harlem, the possibility of working with a new mayor, and more.